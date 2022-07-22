One of the tickets to the final of the Women's Copa America 2022 will be disputed between the Colombian National Team and the Argentina National. Find out in this story how to tune in for free from the United States for this fantastic match.

The Colombia National Team wants to give one more joy to the fans that support them as hosts of the Women's Copa America 2022 when they face Argentina in a do-or-die match. Enjoy this epic battle for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7 day free trial).

Brazil has won 7 of the 8 previous editions of this tournament; the other one was won by the women's Albiceleste. That is why Colombia Women's National Team is clear that this is their golden opportunity to fight for the title because they are in front of their fans, support that helped them qualify to the semifinals as first in the group with a perfect record in 4 matches played.

On the other hand, Argentina Women's National Team advanced to the final as second of group B, only behind the great favorite Brazil, the only one that was able to defeat them. A win against the Cafetaleras would bring them closer to the fourth final in their history in the Women's Copa America.

Colombia vs Argentina: Date

For the first time so far in the 2022 Women's Copa America, the Colombian national team will play at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium, and will need the full support of its fans to come out on top in this Semifinal match against Argentina, to be held on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Colombia vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Colombia vs Argentina:

For all those soccer lovers, regardless of the gender of the contenders fighting the battle on the field, you can enjoy free live streaming from the United States of Colombia vs Argentina in the Women's Copa America in Fubo TV (7 day free trial). Likewise, through TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, and TUDN.com you can tune in to this decisive game.