Charlotte and Chelsea will meet at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. MLS side Charlotte and Chelsea of the Premier League have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.
The game will be played today, July 20, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.
Charlotte vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Australia: 9:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)
Botswana: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Canada: 7:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
Germany: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Ghana: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Russia: 2:30 AM (MSK) (Thursday)
Rwanda: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Sudan: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
UK: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
US: 7:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Charlotte vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
US: ESPN+
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA