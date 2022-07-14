The 50-year-old Rap singer, actor, and all-around cool guy was with Thomas Tuchel’s side during their preseason preparations in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a city where you might spot a celebrity anywhere, well the players of Chelsea got a huge surprise when the “Dogg Father” showed up to the team’s training session in California.

The players were recovering from the intense training regime that they are under with Thomas Tuchel, and various players posed for pictures with the Soul Plane star including Kai Havertz and midfielders Jorginho and Billy Gilmour.

Snoop Dogg is an avid soccer fan publicly stating he is a fan of Scotland giants Celtic F.C. Snoop Dogg is also a huge sports fan coaching American Football and providing commentary for boxing matches in his unique style.

Chelsea players also meet new owner

Not only did the Chelsea players “get down” with Snoop Dogg but they also met the new boss, Todd Boehly at Dodger Stadium. Raheem Sterling took a picture with Boehly at Dodger Stadium and some of the player posed for pictures wearing the Dodgers jersey, Boehly is also the owner of the MLB team.

Chelsea has three preseason games planned for their U.S. trip against Club America of Mexico, Charlotte FC of MLS and Premier League rivals Arsenal.

