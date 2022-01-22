Chelsea and Tottenham will clash off once again on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Chelsea and Tottenham will meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 23, 2021, at 11:30 AM (ET), in the 23rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. You can watch it online live on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 32 games so far; Tottenham have celebrated a victory only seven times to this day, and a great number of even 20 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 12, 2022, when the Blues narrowly won a 1-0 thriller victory in the 2021/2022 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Live Stream: DAZN in Canada

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Storylines

Chelsea have been in disappointing form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won only once while drawing three games and losing one (WDDLD). Meanwhile, Tottenham have been in decent form recently, as they have won three times in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed to draw two games (DWDWW).

The Blues currently sit in third place in the Premier League with 44 points in 23 matches so far. On the other hand, the Spurs are placed two places below them, in fifth place of the Premier League table with 36 points won in 19 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 5, 1992, when the game ended in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea in the 1992-93 Premier League season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 23.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Tottenham in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 23 game between Chelsea and Tottenham, to be played on Sunday at the Stamford Bridge in London, will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Chelsea. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them -145 odds to grab a win in Matchday 23. The away side Tottenham have +380 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +290 payout.

FanDuel Chelsea -145 Tie +290 Tottenham +380

* Odds via FanDuel