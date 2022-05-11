Chivas and Atlas will face-off at the Estadio Akron for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Chivas and Atlas will clash for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This is the first of a two-legged matchup. Here you will know all about this Mexican Playoffs game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Chivas cames off strong as they won 4-1 against Pumas UNAM at home in the Reclassification Playoffs game. Chivas have an unbeaten streak with 5 wins in a row. However, their last game loss was as hosts. In Matchday 12, Chivas lost 3-1 to Monterrey at Estadio Akron.

Atlas have been one of the best teams of the regular season. They have lost just once in their last 5 games in this year's Mexican league. In addition, as visitors they have won 3 of their last 4 games. As the current Liga MX champions, Atlas seek a win in the first leg to close down the quarterfinals at home.

Chivas vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Akron, Mexico City

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chivas vs Atlas: Storylines

Chivas and Atlas will clash once again for the Clasico Tapatio derby but this time it will be for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.Since the Playoffs format was set, there has been 4 Clasico Tapatio matchups in the Playoffs of the Liga MX. In those 4 game series, Chivas haven't won to Atlas in the first leg. They registered 2 draws and 2 losses. However, the team that ends up qualified to the next round has always been Chivas, though.

Atlas haven't played since April 30, while Chivas have won their previous 5 games including the Reclassification against Pumas UNAM by a 4-1 scoreboard. Atlas ended as the 3rd place in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. Will this be the 6th straight win for Chivas?

Chivas vs Atlas: How to watch or stream live in the US

The Clasico Tapatio derby between Chivas and Atlas at Estadio Akron for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and SiriusXM FC

Chivas vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite winner for this First Leg Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. These are the odds according to Caesars: Chivas have +150 odds to win at home, while Atlas have +205 odds to win this first game. A draw would make a +190 payout.

