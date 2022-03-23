Colombia will host Bolivia for Matchday 17 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Colombia and Bolivia will face each other for Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams are trying to win one of the last spots to Qatar 2022. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial).

The hosts are coming to this match with a seven-game winless run that has left them fighting for a place in Qatar with other five teams. Anything can happen with only two matches left, and Reinaldo Rueda’s team has to win this match if they want to play in the next World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bolivia are also arriving to this match with chances of booking at least a place in the play-offs. However, they will need to win their two games and it won’t be an easy feat, as they will depend on other results.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Colombia vs Bolivia: Storylines

Colombia and Bolivia have faced each other on 30 occasions, with Colombia having the upper hand. Los Cafeteros have won 14 matches against La Verde, they have drawn 10 and lost six games so far. Their last encounter was for Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers, and it ended up in 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Colombia vs Bolivia in the US

The match between the national teams of Colombia and Bolivia for Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States exclusively on fuboTV (free-trial).

Colombia vs Bolivia: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Colombia are the strong favorites to win this game with odds of -900, while Bolivia have odds of +2200. A draw would pay +850.

BetMGM Colombia -900 Tie +850 Bolivia +2200

*Odds by BetMGM