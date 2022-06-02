Croatia and Austria will face each other on Friday at Stadium Gradski Vrt on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4. Check out how to watch or live stream online free the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

On Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET), Croatia will welcome Austria at the Stadium Gradski Vrt in Osijek on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League B Group B4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. As expected, Croatia are the overwhelming favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on all of the previous five occasions. Austria are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on May 19, 2010, and it ended in a late 1-0 victory for the Blazers in an International Friendly at Hypogroup Arena in Klagenfurt, Austria. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in 12 years, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Croatia vs Austria: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium Gradski Vrt, Osijek

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Croatia vs Austria: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Croatia vs Austria: Storylines

Although they finished third in their previous group, Croatia haven't shown much promise so far in this tournament. The hosts defeated Bulgaria 2-1 in their last meeting, and they are hoping for a repeat performance this time around. Meanwhile, in the previous UEFA Nations League, Austria won League B and are currently participating in the top division.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 21, 1973, when Les Bleusearned a 3-0 win in a friendly exhibition. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Croatia and Austria in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4 match between Croatia and Austria, to be played on Friday at the Stadium Gradski Vrt in Osijek, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Croatia vs Austria: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Croatia. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -105 odds. The away side Austria, meanwhile, have +270 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the first matchday, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Croatia -105 Tie +220 Austria +270

* Odds by FanDuel