Cruz Azul will host Chivas Guadalajara in what will be the last Matchday of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament regular season. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Being the last Matchday of the regular phase of this 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, many teams already have their presence assured both among the top four of the tournament (which allows them to go directly to the quarterfinals) or to the Requalification. This is the case of these two teams.

Cruz Azul currently have 21 points. They really didn't have much left over to get into this Requalification, but at least they're assured of being in the postseason no matter what the outcome of this game is. The same happens with Chivas Guadalajara, who have 22 points after a very bad start in this Apertura. Likewise, both teams will try to finish as high as possible.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The clashes between these two teams throughout history have been very close and the statistics are proof of this. The dominators are Chivas Guadalajara but only for 1 game since they won 14 times against the 13 victories of Cruz Azul. In addition, there were 19 draws for a total of 46 games.

The last time they played against each other was April 17, 2022 for Matchday 14 of that year's Clausura tournament. On that occasion it was a 1-0 victory for Chivas Guadalajara at the Azteca Stadium with a goal from Cristian Calderon.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, October 1 at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico for the Matchday 17 of Liga MX between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Cruz Azul are the favorite with 2.30 odds, while Chivas Guadalajara have 2.80. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.30 Tie 3.40 Chivas Guadalajara 3.40

*Odds via BetMGM