Cruz Azul play Pachuca for the Matchweek 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Pachuca in Matchweek 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on July 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team wants this season to be better than the previous one. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Cruz Azul won their first game of the season in what was a tough game against Tigres UANL but at the same time that victory was perfect to send a message to the other Liga MX favorites.

Pachuca also won with a couple of goals against Queretaro and just like last season they want this season to be positive and the team is ready to build their first winning streak of the season.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Storylines

Cruz Azul have high aspirations for the 2022-2023 Liga MX season but they had good results during the last season as the team played in the playoffs of both stages with the 2022 Clausura Tournament being the best stage for them reaching the quarter-finals.

Pachuca were one of the top favorites during the 2021-2022 season but even though they had a lethal offensive attack during most of the season that was not enough for the team to win a stage, only during the 2021 Apertura Tournament did they reach the final and lost to Atlas.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are slim favorites to win this game at home with 2.55 odds that will pay $255 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record but the visitors know how to win on the road. Pachuca are underdogs with 2.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 2.55.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.55 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Pachuca 2.65

* Odds via BetMGM.