Cruz Azul are ready to play against Toluca in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on August 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team is desperate to climb positions in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Cruz Azul are having a difficult start in the first stage of Liga MX, the team has a negative record with two wins, two draws and three losses in the 15th spot of the standings. Cruz Azul was supposed to be one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Toluca are the complete opposite of Cruz Azul, they are the second best team in the standings with a record of 5-2-1 overall and 17 points. Two points less than Monterrey, which is currently leading the standings.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Storylines

Cruz Azul lost during Matchweek 7 against Santos Laguna on the road 0-4 in what was a humiliating loss and the end of their only winning streak of the season. Before that loss they won one game and drew two others against Puebla and Atletico San Luis.

Toluca are having a good time with a winning streak since Matchweek 4 when they beat Santos Laguna 2-1 and after that game the team won another two games and drew two. Toluca's most recent win was counting Tijuana 3-1 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Toluca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by ViX+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are home favorites with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have home advantage but the visitors are on a hot streak. Toluca are underdogs with 3.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX Game is: Draw 3.30.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.00 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Toluca 3.60

* Odds via BetMGM.