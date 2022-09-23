Czech Republic and Portugal will face each other on Saturday at Fortuna Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League A Group 2. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

The Czech Republic will welcome Portugal at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 2 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. As expected, Portugal are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on three occasions so far, with no matches ending in a draw. The Czech Republic have only one win to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a plain 2-0 win for the Portuguese at home in Portugal in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Czech Republic vs Portugal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Czech Republic: 9:45 PM

Czech Republic vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+ ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN, FuboTV Canada

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Three

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, Match Player, RTP Play, Sport TV1

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, VIX+, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App

Czech Republic: ČT Sport