The current leaders Real Madrid will visit Elche in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States you can watch this game through FuboTV (free trial).
After their victory in "El Clasico" against Barcelona, Real Madrid remained the only leaders and only undefeated this season in La Liga. The performance of Ancelotti's team left no doubt, being far superior to the “Cules”. Of course, now they seek to consolidate their position at the top of the standings.
And they have a chance to do so since they will face what is, so far, the worst team of the season. A true duel of opposites. Elche occupy the last position of the standings, without victories, with three draws and six defeats. Of course the risk of relegation is starting to get serious, so they need points as soon as possible.
Elche vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Elche will play against Real Madrid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Wednesday, October 19 at the Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche, Spain.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 20)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 20)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 20)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 20)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 20)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 20)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 20)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 20)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 20)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Elche vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: OptusSport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: TSN2, TSN App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: bet365
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 5 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: BlueSport
Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+