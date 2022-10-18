Elche will face Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The current leaders Real Madrid will visit Elche in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States you can watch this game through FuboTV (free trial).

After their victory in "El Clasico" against Barcelona, Real Madrid remained the only leaders and only undefeated this season in La Liga. The performance of Ancelotti's team left no doubt, being far superior to the “Cules”. Of course, now they seek to consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

And they have a chance to do so since they will face what is, so far, the worst team of the season. A true duel of opposites. Elche occupy the last position of the standings, without victories, with three draws and six defeats. Of course the risk of relegation is starting to get serious, so they need points as soon as possible.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Elche will play against Real Madrid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Wednesday, October 19 at the Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche, Spain.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 20)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 20)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 20)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 20)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 20)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 20)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 20)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 20)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Elche vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: OptusSport

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: TSN2, TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 5 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

