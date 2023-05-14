Everton vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Everton and Manchester City will face each other at Goodison Park in London on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 14, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Everton vs Manchester City online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. Manchester City are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 23 times, while Everton have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. The remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 31, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Everton vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Everton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo