Finland play against France for a Group D game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Finland and France meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Helsingin olympiastadion in Helsinki on November 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). Big threat ahead. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Finland have to win this game to continue dreaming of a spot in Qatar 2022, they have only 11 points in the 2nd spot of the group standings. The numbers are positive for Finland but Ukraine is close with 9 points in the third place of Group D.

With one more victory and France will be officially qualified to play in Qatar 2022, this game against Finland is one of the easiest for the French in the group stage, but Finland want to win to advance to the playoff round.

Finland vs France: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Helsingin olympiastadion, Helsinki, Finland.

Finland vs France: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Finland vs France: Storylines

Finland won three games, tied two, and lost another two for a total of 11 points in Group E. They tied the first game of the group stage against Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 at home, and after that game they draw again but against Ukraine 1-1 on the road. Finland's first win in the group stage of the European Qualifiers came 1-0 against Kazakhstan at home. The most recent game for Finland was a 3-1 victory on the road against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Finland's offense is poor at home, they are scoring only 1.33 goals per game.

France reaped 15 points in Group E and never lost a game, but they weren't as dominant as expected. The team suffered 3 draws against Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1, and twice against Ukraine 1-1 (same result both games). The toughest team for the French during the group stage was Ukraine, but Ukraine could be left out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup if they lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina. France are scoring an average of 3 goals at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Finland vs France in the U.S.

This game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels in the United States, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in: UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ESPN+

Finland vs France: Predictions And Odds

Finland are underdogs at home with +420 moneyline and +1 ATS at FanDuel, they lost a game during the group stage against the visitors. France are favorites with -150 moneyline and -1 goal to cover. The draw is offered at +280. The best pick for this Soccer game is: OVER 2.5.



FanDuel Finland +420 / +1 Draw / Totals +280 / 2.5 France -150 / -1

* Odds via FanDuel