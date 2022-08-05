Liverpool will visit Fulham for Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, but if you are Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada (free trial).
A new Premier League season begins and two teams with very different realities face each other. On the one hand, they will be Fulham, a team that came from getting their promotion to the Premier League last season, so in this their main objective will be not to lose the category and have to suffer relegation again.
Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win the PL, especially after beating Manchester City last week, the last champions, with great authority for the Community Shield. They are also the runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, and this year they will look for those two achievements that were so close in 2021/2022.
Fulham vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Fulham will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 6 at the Craven Cottage, West London, England.
Australia: 9:30 PM
Bahamas: 7:30 AM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Barbados: 7:30 AM
Belize: 5:30 AM
Botswana: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Brunei: 7:30 PM
Burundi: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 12:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Eswatini: 1:30 PM
Ethiopia: 2:30 PM
Fiji: 11:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Gambia: 11:30 AM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 11:30 AM
India: 5 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Lesotho: 1:30 PM
Liberia: 11:30 AM
Malawi: 1:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mauritius: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Namibia: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 11:30 PM
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Pakistan: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Rwanda: 1:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
South Sudan: 1:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 5 PM
Sudan: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 2:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM
Uganda: 2:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 1:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 1:30 PM
Fulham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Pacific, Sky Sport NOW
France: Canal+ France, Free
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
Salomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
UK: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: FuboTV (free trail), SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA