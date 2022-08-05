Fulham will face Liverpool in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool will visit Fulham for Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, but if you are Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

A new Premier League season begins and two teams with very different realities face each other. On the one hand, they will be Fulham, a team that came from getting their promotion to the Premier League last season, so in this their main objective will be not to lose the category and have to suffer relegation again.

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win the PL, especially after beating Manchester City last week, the last champions, with great authority for the Community Shield. They are also the runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, and this year they will look for those two achievements that were so close in 2021/2022.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Fulham will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 6 at the Craven Cottage, West London, England.

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bahamas: 7:30 AM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 AM

Belize: 5:30 AM

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Brunei: 7:30 PM

Burundi: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 12:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

Eswatini: 1:30 PM

Ethiopia: 2:30 PM

Fiji: 11:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Gambia: 11:30 AM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

India: 5 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Lesotho: 1:30 PM

Liberia: 11:30 AM

Malawi: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mauritius: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Namibia: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Pakistan: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Rwanda: 1:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Sudan: 1:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 5 PM

Sudan: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 1:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 1:30 PM

Fulham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Pacific, Sky Sport NOW

France: Canal+ France, Free

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

Salomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UK: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (free trail), SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

