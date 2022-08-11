Barcelona defender Gerard Pique apparently hasn't wasted any time getting back into the dating scene after the announcement of the breakup of his 11-year marriage to Colombian singer Shakira in June. The British press have already named the veteran's new reported partner, Clara Chia Marti. Here, find out who she is.

Shakira and Gerard Pique's breakup announcement shocked their legion of devoted followers in June of 2022. After all, they had been together for nearly a decade and had two young sons; on the surface, it seemed like they had it made.

In a brief statement to People, the couple stated, "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority." A romance that started in 2010 when the duo met on the set of the "Waka Waka" music video ended in a mysterious and low-key manner.

It didn't take long for sparks to fly, and by the following year, they were in an established relationship. They expanded their family rapidly, and periodically shared snippets of their newfound happiness on social media.

Who is Clara Chia Marti, Gerard Pique's new girlfriend?

Despite being one of the most reported stories of the summer, Gerard Pique and Shakira's breakup seems to have left the Barcelona defender unfazed. The 35-year-old defender has been focusing on how his contract may be altered to help Barcelona's financial troubles while the Colombian singer has been dealing with the Spanish tax office.

After the June announcement of the breakup of his 11-year marriage, the soccer veteran has lost no time moving on. It seems the Spanish defender has already moved on to his next girlfriend since her name was revealed in The Sun.

The 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti served as a waiter at a party held by Pique's firm, Kosmos. Since they reportedly met there, their relationship likely started well before his June breakup with Shakira. The report adds that Chia Marti, who is also a public relations student, has reportedly deleted all traces of her online presence in an effort to keep their connection private.