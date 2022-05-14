Barcelona will seek to finish as high as possible when they visit Getafe this Sunday, May 15. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For Matchday 37 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season, Barcelona will visit Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this La Liga game in the United States.

This game will have more appeal for the fight for relegation than for any other reason. With Real Madrid as champion, and Barcelona with their place confirmed in the next Champions League, this game is not very important for the "Culés" who will try to finish as high as possible a forgettable season for them.

In the case of Getafe, for the moment they would be saving themselves from relegation to the second division. However, the difference with Cadiz (the last team to be saved) is 3 points, and 5 points with Mallorca (the last team to be relegated). If these two teams win and they lose, it would undoubtedly make their permanence on the final Matchday very difficult.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain

Getafe vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Getafe vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The difference that Barcelona have achieved against Getafe throughout history in statistics is as big as it is predictable. They played a total of 37 in which the Catalans have won 27 (that is, more than 70% of victories) while the "Azulones" could only win 4 times. Also, there were 6 draws.

The last time they met for La Liga was on August 29, 2021 for Matchday 3 of the current 2021-2022 season. On that occasion it was a 2-1 victory for Barcelona at the Camp Nou with goals from Sergi Roberto and Depay for the "Culés", and Sandro for Getafe.

How to watch or live stream Getafe vs Barcelona in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, May 15 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for the Matchday 37 of La Liga between Getafe and Barcelona will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Barcelona are the favorite with +110 odds, while Getafe have +265. A draw would result in a +230 payout.

Caesars Getafe +265 Tie +230 Barcelona +110

*Odds via Caesars