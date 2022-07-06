Haiti and Mexico will clash on Thursday at the Estadio BBVA in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Haiti will come against Mexico at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Matchday 2 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this Group A soccer match or live stream in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Mexico women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all four occasions so far; Haiti has no wins to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on July 23, 2018, when the Mexican ladies beat Haiti with a final result of 3-0 in the 2018 UNCAF Women's American Games. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Haiti vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

Haiti vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Haiti vs Mexico: Storylines

Haiti currently sit in last place in Group A with no points won in one match so far. On the other hand, Mexico are placed one position above them, in third place on the Group A table also with no points after one game played.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 21, 2014, when La Tri narrowly won 1-0 in the 2008 CNCF Women's Games. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take the three points from Matchday 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Haiti vs Mexico in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 2 game between Haiti and Mexico, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio BBVA, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ViX.

Haiti vs Mexico: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Mexico. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to claim their first win in the tournament and they have given them -360 odds. Haiti, meanwhile, have +750 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 2, while a tie would result in a +420 payout.

FanDuel Haiti +750 Tie +420 Mexico -360

* Odds via FanDuel