Honduras play against El Salvador for a Third Round game of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Honduras and El Salvador meet in the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on January 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM (ET). The two worst teams in the qualifiers risk their lives for three points. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Honduras gave up three points to Canada in a painful 0-2 home loss, but the team was underdog against the number one standings. It was an almost impossible game for the home team to win.

El Salvador also lost a game against one of the top standings teams, the team traveled to the United States to lose to the USMNT 1-0. But El Salvador's defense was strong, that only goal was scored in the second half.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2021.

Time: 7:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Honduras vs El Salvador: Storylines

Honduras are in a serious situation in the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers as they have only three points in the last spot of the table. Those three points are thanks to three draws in the qualifiers, Honduras still haven't won their first game. The record is negative for the team with 0-3-6. Honduras is unlikely to make it to Qatar 2022.

El Salvador lost to United States 1-0 as underdogs on the road, but that game wasn't so bad after all. The team was able to stop the USMNT in their own territory allowing a single goal in the 52nd minute. That game was the second loss in a row for El Salvador after they lost to Panama 2-1 on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Honduras vs El Salvador in the U.S.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Predictions And Odds

Honduras are favorites at home with -0.5 goal line and -101 moneyline at FanDuel, they have home advantage but the visitors know how to win on the road. El Salvador are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +334 moneyline. The draw is offered at +238 odds and the totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Qualifiers game is: Over 2.

FanDuel Honduras -0.5 / -101 Draw / Totals +238 / 2 El Salvador +0.5 / +334

* Odds via FanDuel