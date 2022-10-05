Juventus and Maccabi Haifa meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team is suffering but they still have hope of advancing to the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Juventus are going through the worst possible moment, they lost the first two games of the 2022-2023 season against PSG 1-2 on the road and the most recent loss was against Benfica at home 1-2.
Maccabi Haifa are in the same situation as Juventus with two winless losses, one against Benfica 2-0 on the road and another at home against big favorites PSG 1-3 at home. At least they were able to score one goal against PSG.
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Maccabi Haifa play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM October 6
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 6
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM October 6
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Iran: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 6
Norway: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM October 6
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Prime
Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+