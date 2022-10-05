Juventus take on Maccabi Haifa at Allianz Stadium in Torino for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus and Maccabi Haifa meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team is suffering but they still have hope of advancing to the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Juventus are going through the worst possible moment, they lost the first two games of the 2022-2023 season against PSG 1-2 on the road and the most recent loss was against Benfica at home 1-2.

Maccabi Haifa are in the same situation as Juventus with two winless losses, one against Benfica 2-0 on the road and another at home against big favorites PSG 1-3 at home. At least they were able to score one goal against PSG.

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Maccabi Haifa play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM October 6

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 6

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 6

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Iran: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 6

Norway: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 6

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+