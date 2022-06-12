Kazakhstan and Slovakia will play against each other at Astana Arena (Nur-Sultan) on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.
Kazakhstan dream of promotion to the next division. The team coached by Magomed Adiev is in first place in the Group C standings with 7 points, as a result of two wins and a draw. If Kazakhstan defeats Slovakia, they would be very close to securing promotion as they would be 4 points ahead of their closest rival.
On the flip side, Slovakia also have a chance of promotion, but for that, they must defeat Kazakhstan. Pavel Hapal's team is in second place in the standings with 6 points, having won two matches and lost one. Slovakia, ranked 45th in the FIFA Ranking, will play again after beating Azerbaijan 1-0.
Kazakhstan vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time
Kazakhstan and Slovakia will meet at Astana Arena on Monday, June 13 on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.
Australia: 12:00 AM (Tuesday)
Botswana: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Burundi: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Ethiopia: 5:00 PM
Fiji: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)
Gambia: 2:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Kazakhstan: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Lesotho: 4:00 PM
Liberia: 2:00 PM
Malawi: 4:00 PM
Mauritius: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Namibia: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Rwanda: 4:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM
Slovakia: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Sudan: 4:00 PM
Sudan: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 4:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM
Kazakhstan vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Kazajstán: qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
United States: ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FuboTV
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
