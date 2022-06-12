Kazakhstan and Slovakia will meet each other at Astana Arena on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game in different parts of the world.

You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Kazakhstan dream of promotion to the next division. The team coached by Magomed Adiev is in first place in the Group C standings with 7 points, as a result of two wins and a draw. If Kazakhstan defeats Slovakia, they would be very close to securing promotion as they would be 4 points ahead of their closest rival.

On the flip side, Slovakia also have a chance of promotion, but for that, they must defeat Kazakhstan. Pavel Hapal's team is in second place in the standings with 6 points, having won two matches and lost one. Slovakia, ranked 45th in the FIFA Ranking, will play again after beating Azerbaijan 1-0.

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time

Kazakhstan and Slovakia will meet at Astana Arena on Monday, June 13 on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Australia: 12:00 AM (Tuesday)

Botswana: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Burundi: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Ethiopia: 5:00 PM

Fiji: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)

Gambia: 2:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Kazakhstan: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Lesotho: 4:00 PM

Liberia: 2:00 PM

Malawi: 4:00 PM

Mauritius: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Namibia: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Rwanda: 4:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM

Slovakia: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Sudan: 4:00 PM

Sudan: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Zambia: 4:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Kazajstán: qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

United States: ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FuboTV

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

