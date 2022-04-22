Another weekend packed with soccer action is waiting for us. However, it won't be eventful for La Liga, as Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano will be the only Spanish league game on Sunday. Find out here why.

As usual, another weekend full of soccer is upon us. This time, it could be a very special fixture for the Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, as PSG and Bayern Munich can secure the title in their respective leagues.

However, it will be a rather quiet weekend for all La Liga fans. The Spanish league will only bring us one game on Sunday when Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Camp Nou. It will certainly be interesting, given that Xavi's side is still alive in the title race.

However, the reason why they clash this weekend is because they have a pending Matchday 21 game. If it weren't for that, they'd also have a bye weekend just like most of the other top-flight teams. Check out here why there is no Matchday 34 action of the 2021-22 La Liga.

Why is Matchday 34 of the 2021-22 La Liga not being played this weekend?

The reason why there is no Matchday 34 action this weekend is quite simple. The La Liga stops its course this weekend due to the 2022 Copa del Rey final to be played between Betis and Valencia at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday.

However, La Liga made the best out of this to schedule the pending game between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Even though Barca are 15 points behind Real Madrid, this game could be crucial for the title race.