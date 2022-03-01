Leon play Monterrey today for the Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Leon are ready to play against Monterrey in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Jalisco on March 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). A big favorite at home ready to win. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Leon are playing well in the second phase of Liga MX with two recent wins against Chivas and Necaxa. The team opened 2022 with a good streak of three weeks with two draws and a victory against Pachuca, but after those three good games Leon lost two more in a row.

Monterrey have just one win in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, that game was against Necaxa 4-0 on the road as part of a three game winning streak, but recently the team fell into a losing hole with two games lost against Puebla and Atletico.

Leon vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Leon vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Leon vs Monterrey: Storylines

Leon wants to do everything right in the second phase to reach the playoffs of the 2022 Clausura Tournament and try to win the title. In the first phase of the Liga MX during the 2021 Apertura they lost only four games which gave Leon access to the playoffs last year, the team won in the quarterfinals and semifinals, but in the finals Leon could not avoid the atlas victory on penalty kicks

Monterrey also played in the 2021 playoffs but lost in the quarterfinals against Atlas. For now the team is focused on 2022, it is a new opportunity to play again in the postseason, but the last two weeks were bad for Monterrey as they lost against Puebla 0-1 and against Atletico San Luis 0-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Leon vs Monterrey in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App.

Leon vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Leon are favorites to win this game at 2.45 odds that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they won a game against the visitors in the first phase on the road 2-1. Monterrey are underdogs at 2.85 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Leon 2.45.



BetMGM Leon 2.45 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Monterrey 2.85

* Odds via BetMGM.