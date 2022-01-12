Liverpool and Arsenal will clash off on Thursday at Anfield in the Semi-Finals Leg 1 of the Carabao Cup 2021-2022. Check out how to watch and live stream online free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Arsenal will travel to London to face Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this EFL Cup match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

This will be their 15th League Cup meeting. An interesting fact is that both Liverpool and Arsenal have each managed to celebrate a triumph five times so far, whilst the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup matchup took place on October 1, 2020, and it ended in a surprising Gunners victory on penalties after a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in London in the 2020-21 EFL Cup Round of 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this season, this time in the Carabao Cup 2021.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: DAZN in Canada

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Storylines

Liverpool have had to Norwich 3-0, Preston 2-0, and Leicester on penalties after a 3-3 tie to get to the 2021/22 Carabao Cup Semi-Final. Meanwhile, Arsenal have set up a meeting with the Reds after successfully overcoming West Bromwich 6-0, Wimbledon 3-0, Leeds 2-0, as well as Sunderland with a final result of 5-1.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 23, 1893, when Liverpool managed to celebrate a thrilling 5-0 victory in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will go into the return leg with an advantage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Arsenal in the U.S.

The 2021 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Leg 1 game between Liverpool and Arsenal, to be played on Thursday, at Anfield in London, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States, and exclusively on DAZN in Canada.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Liverpool. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to enter the second leg with an advantage and they have given them -120 odds. The away side Arsenal, meanwhile, have +250 odds to cause an upset and earn the return game's upper hand, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Liverpool -120 Tie +270 Arsenal +250

