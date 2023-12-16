Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, December 17th in a blockbuster matchup of the 2023-2024 Premier League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Liverpool are having a tremendous season with only one loss after 16 matches. They’re currently leaders in a very tight race with other contenders such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, this could be the game which defines the future of Erik ten Hag as coach of Manchester United. This week, they were eliminated of the Champions League in the group stage and couldn’t even clinch a berth for the Europa League. As 7th place on the standings, there’s no more margin of error.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Peacock, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo