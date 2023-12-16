Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, December 17th in a blockbuster matchup of the 2023-2024 Premier League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
[Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]
Liverpool are having a tremendous season with only one loss after 16 matches. They’re currently leaders in a very tight race with other contenders such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham.
Meanwhile, this could be the game which defines the future of Erik ten Hag as coach of Manchester United. This week, they were eliminated of the Champions League in the group stage and couldn’t even clinch a berth for the Europa League. As 7th place on the standings, there’s no more margin of error.
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English
UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Peacock, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo