Lyon and PSG will clash off on Sunday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

Olympique Lyonnais will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 35 games so far; Lyon have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 9, 2022, when the game Parisians salvaged a 1-1 thriller draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Lyon vs PSG: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS