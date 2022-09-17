Olympique Lyonnais will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 35 games so far; Lyon have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 9, 2022, when the game Parisians salvaged a 1-1 thriller draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.
Lyon vs PSG: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
France: 8:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS