Manchester City and Brighton will clash off on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in the 13th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City and Brighton will come against each other at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 11th league meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; Brighton & Hove Albion have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 20, 2022, when Manchester City won 3-0 at home in Manchester in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Brighton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM:(Sunday)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 19:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM

Manchester City vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC