Manchester City and Brighton will come against each other at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 11th league meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; Brighton & Hove Albion have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 20, 2022, when Manchester City won 3-0 at home in Manchester in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester City vs Brighton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM:(Sunday)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 19:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM
Manchester City vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC