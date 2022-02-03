Manchester United and Middlesbrough will clash off on Friday at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round. Check out how to watch the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 FA Cup in the US and Canada

Middlesbrough will travel toManchester to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Football Association Challenge Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

This will be their 15th FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Manchester United are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Middlesbrough have won three times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 19, 2017, when the Red Devils won comfortably 3-1 away in Middlesbrough in the 2016/2017 Premier League campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Storylines

Manchester United earned their spot in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup after beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, English Championship club Middlesbrough set up a meeting with the Manchester giants in the FA Cup Fourth Round after triumphing over Mansfield 3-2 away.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 8, 1906, and the Red Devils won 3-0 in the old League Division. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Fifth Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Middlesbrough in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round game between Manchester United and Middlesbrough, to be played on Friday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester United. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -370 odds to go through to the next stage. The guests Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have a whopping +900 odds to cause an upset and knock the Red Devils out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +400 payout.

FanDuel Manchester United -370 Tie +400 Middlesbrough +900

* Odds via FanDuel