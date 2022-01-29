Mexico and Costa Rica come against each other on Sunday at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Mexico and Costa Rica meet at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at 6:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Final Round Matchday 10 game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the match free in the US. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 51st overall meeting. There are no surprises here Mexico are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 34 occasions so far; Costa Rica have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and a great number of even 17 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a tight 1-0 win for El Tri in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 3:05 PM

CT: 2:05 PM

MT: 1:05 PM

PT: 12:05 PM

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Storylines

Mexico have been in decent form in the Final Round so far. In the last five games, they have three wins and two losses (WLLWW). Meanwhile, Costa Rica have had the same record of three victories and two ties in the last five matches of the Octagon (WWLLW).

Gerardo Martino's side currently sit in third place on the table with 17 points in nine games so far. On the other hand, Luis Fernando Suarez's players are placed two positions below them, in fifth place with 12 points won after nine matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 20, 1957, when The Tricolor cruised past Costa Rica with a final result of 2-0 in the World Cup 1958 Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 10 in the Final Qualifying Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Costa Rica in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 10 game between Mexico and Costa Rica, to be played on Sunday at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, Paramount+.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Mexico. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim another win in this stage and they have given them -320 odds. The away side Costa Rica, meanwhile, have a whopping odds of +950 odds to cause an upset, while a tie would result in a +370 payout.

FanDuel Mexico -320 Tie +370 Costa Rica +950

* Odds by FanDuel