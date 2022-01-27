Mexico and Costa Rica come against each other at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Mexico and Costa Rica will face off at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Third Round Matchday 10 game soccer match in the US. For example, if you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 59th overall meeting. There are no surprises here Mexico are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 34 occasions so far; Costa Rica have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and a great number of even 17 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a tight 1-0 win for El Tri in their previous Thir Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Date

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Third Round Matchday 10 game between Mexico and Costa Rica will be played on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The Concacaf match to be played between Mexico and Costa Rica in the Third Round of the World Cup Qualifiers 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, Paramount+