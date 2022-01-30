Mexico and Costa Rica come against each other today at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

This will be their 51st overall meeting. Expectedly, Mexico are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 34 occasions so far; Costa Rica have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and a great number of even 17 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a tight 1-0 win for El Tri in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifying tournament.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Time of the game

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET), 5:00 PM (CT), 4:00 PM (MT), 3:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 3:00 PM (PT), 4:00 PM (MT), 5:00 PM (CT), 6:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

UK: 11:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 AM (Monday, January 31)

France: 12:00 AM (Monday, January 31)

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 AM (Monday, January 31)

Spain: 12:00 AM (Monday, January 31)

Mexico vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Las Estrellas, ESPN Argentina, Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

United States: Fubo TV (free trial), TUDN USA, Univision, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

Canada: OneSoccer

Mexico: Blim TV, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Canal 7

International: Bet365