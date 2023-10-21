Milan vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Milan will play against Juventus this Sunday, October 22 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Milan vs Juventus in the US on Paramount+]

Undoubtedly, it’s the most captivating match of Serie A‘s Matchday 9, featuring a historic derby between two of the most renowned teams in Italian soccer. On one side, we have Juventus, who, as expected, are striving to climb into the top positions in the standings.

Currently, Inter leads with 22 points, having played one additional match, while Juventus, often referred to as the “Vecchia Signora,” holds 17 points. On the other side, we have AC Milan, who led the league until their archrivals secured victory. Naturally, the “Rossoneri” aim to regain the top spot, and to achieve this, they must secure a victory in this match and reach 24 points.

Milan vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 23)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (October 23)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 23)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 Free

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Let’s go, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+