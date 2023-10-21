Milan will play against Juventus this Sunday, October 22 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Milan vs Juventus in the US on Paramount+]
Undoubtedly, it’s the most captivating match of Serie A‘s Matchday 9, featuring a historic derby between two of the most renowned teams in Italian soccer. On one side, we have Juventus, who, as expected, are striving to climb into the top positions in the standings.
Currently, Inter leads with 22 points, having played one additional match, while Juventus, often referred to as the “Vecchia Signora,” holds 17 points. On the other side, we have AC Milan, who led the league until their archrivals secured victory. Naturally, the “Rossoneri” aim to regain the top spot, and to achieve this, they must secure a victory in this match and reach 24 points.
Milan vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 23)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 23)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 23)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (October 23)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (October 23)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 23)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Milan vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 Free
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Let’s go, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+