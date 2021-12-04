Milan and Liverpool clash at San Siro for Matchday 6 of Group B of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Milan vs Liverpool: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch Matchday 6 of 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Milan will host Liverpool at the San Siro in Milan on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

This will be both their fourth UCL and overall meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, with both Milan and celebrating a victory on one occasion each so far, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2021, when the Reds narrowly won 3-2 at home, at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in their first Group B encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Milan vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between Milan and Liverpool will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at San Siro in Milan.

Milan vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Milan vs Liverpool for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Milan and Liverpool on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group B will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com.