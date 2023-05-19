Milanand Sampdoria will meet at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country
This will be their 145th first-division meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 68 games so far; UC Sampdoria have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and 31 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2022, when it ended in a 2-1 win for the Rossoneri away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Sampdoria: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Milan vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: SET PIX, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+