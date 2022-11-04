Every year the MLS awards its champion not only with money, but also with a trophy that is undoubtedly a symbol of triumph in the MLS. Here we tell you about this trophy.

At the end of the season, the two best teams after passing the playoff instances face each other to determine who will be the champion. The winners receive a cash prize, but also a trophy that is traditional at the end of the competition. It is a symbol of triumph for every MLS team and everyone's highest aspiration.

This competition has had 3 trophies throughout history. A trophy called the Alan I. Rothenberg Trophy was first awarded in 1996. This version was the one that was awarded between 1996 and 1998, then a second version of the Alan I. Rothenberg Trophy, which was awarded between 1998 and 2007. The third trophy is the current one, which has been awarded since 2008.

The top winners in MLS are the Los Angeles Galaxy, champions 5 times and runners-up 4 times. They are the team that reached the final the most times. DC United follows with 4 titles and a runner-up. The record for the most finals without winning the trophy is held by the New England Revolution, 5 times runner-up.

Name

The first versions of the trophy given to the MLS champion had the same name: Alan I. Rothenberg Trophy. However, the third and current one is called the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, league co-founder and owner of multiple teams.

Cost

Although of course the value of the trophy goes far beyond cost, this trophy is primarily forged from sterling silver, and is estimated to be worth around $120,000.

Weight and height

This trophy created by Tiffany & Co. weighs 21 pounds. and is 24" tall with an additional 4 5/8" seamless base.

History

As mentioned before, between 1996 and 2007 a trophy called Alan I. Rothenberg was awarded, which had two versions: one that was awarded between 1996 and 1998 and the second, between 1998 and 2007. Finally, as of 2008, the present the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, as a tribute to its namesake Phil Anschutz, a successful businessman who owned the LA Galaxy. He helped create MLS and helped sustain it through its toughest times.

