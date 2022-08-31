Nantes and PSG will clash off at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Nantes will welcome French champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on the fifth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 89th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 40 games so far; Nantes have celebrated a victory 28 times to this day, and 20 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 19, 2022, when Nantes snatched a surprising 3-1 win at home in Nantes. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Nantes vs PSG: Date

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 5 game between Nantes and PSG will be played on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Nantes vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nantes vs PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23

The Spanish Ligue 1 match to be played between Nantes and PSG in the fifth round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options for the US include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.