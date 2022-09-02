Nantes and PSG will clash off on Saturday at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Nantes vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

Nantes will come against Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on the fifth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 89th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 40 games so far; Nantes have celebrated a victory 28 times to this day, and 20 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 19, 2022, when Nantes snatched a surprising 3-1 win at home in Nantes. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Nantes vs PSG: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Nantes vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

France: Canal+ Sport360

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Germany: DAZN

Ireland: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS XTRA