Nantes will come against Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on the fifth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 89th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 40 games so far; Nantes have celebrated a victory 28 times to this day, and 20 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 19, 2022, when Nantes snatched a surprising 3-1 win at home in Nantes. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.
Nantes vs PSG: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Nantes vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
France: Canal+ Sport360
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Germany: DAZN
Ireland: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Mexico: Star+
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS XTRA