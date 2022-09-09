The leader of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 seeks not only to maintain its place at the top, but to move closer to a historic record when it visits an old rival: Necaxa vs America. We reveal the preview, predictions and odds, as well as where and how to watch this match in the United States.

Liga MX is a book with fantastic stories that fans love, such as the current leader of the Apertura 2022 tournament that is looking to maintain its momentum to enter history: Necaxa vs America. Here you will find the preview, predictions and odds and how to watch this matchday 14 game in the United States.

America has 8 consecutive wins in Liga MX, which took them from the bottom to the top of the standings. The goal for the Águilas, besides staying in first place, is to add another 4 wins to at least tie the streak of most consecutive wins in the history of Mexican soccer, which belongs to León, Cruz Azul and Necaxa with 12.

Necaxa is eighth in the Liga MX standings. As a result of a much more mediocre than triumphant season, as in their last 5 games in the Apertura 2022 tournament, they have only won 1 game, 2 draws and an equal number of defeats.

Necaxa vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September, 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Victoria Stadium, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Necaxa vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

After beating Leon at home, Necaxa visited Santos Laguna and suffered a painful 3-1 defeat. The opposite was the case for America, which picked up its eighth win in a row in Liga MX with a convincing 3-0 win over Atletico San Luis at the Azteca Stadium.

Necaxa vs. America embodies one of the longest-running rivalries in Liga MX history. In the 5 most recent matches between these teams, the Aguilas have won on 3 occasions, while the Rayos have only won on 1 occasion. In addition, there was a fair draw at Victoria Stadium in August 2020.

Necaxa vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

