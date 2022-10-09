Throughout history, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been two of the best players in the Ligue 1. But despite their efforts to become absolut legends in France, a Marseille star has set an unbelievable record that they weren't unable to achieve.

Ligue 1 is consider as one of the top 6 competitions in Europe. The French tournament has seen some of the biggest soccer stars ever, such as Neymar or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But now, a Marseille superstar has surpassed both of them by setting an unbelievable record that both would have wanted to achieve.

Dimitri Payet sets a new record in Ligue 1 that neither Neymar nor Ibrahimovic could achieve

Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are synonyms for goals. During their career, both the Brazilian and the Swedish forwards have set tons of records, but they couldn't have one of the most important in Ligue 1.

Dimitri Payet returned to France in 2017 after a brief path through Premier League's West Ham. This was the only team outside his country he has played for, so most of his career has been in Ligue 1.

After 17 seasons spent in France, Dimitri Payet has set a new unbelievable record that neither Neymar, Ibrahimovic, Messi, Zinedine Zidane or even Michael Platini could achieve: score 100 goals and assist 100 times. In Saturday's match against Ajaccio, in which they lost 1-2, the forward scored a penalty that gave him his 100th goal in Ligue 1.

Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, he has never won the Ligue 1 title despite these records. Nowadays, Marseille is chasing PSG for the top position of the 2022-23 season and, finally, make Payet to raise a trophy in France.