Netherlands and Poland will face each other on Saturday at De Kuipon Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Netherlands and Poland will face off at the De Kuip in Rotterdam on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 10, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 18th overall meeting. No surprises here as the Netherlands are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on eight previous occasions. Poland have three triumphs to this day, with six matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on November 18, 2020, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Dutch in a League Nations match in Poland. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Netherlands vs Poland: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: De Kuip, Rotterdam

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Netherlands vs Poland: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Netherlands vs Poland: Storylines

Netherlands won against Belgium 4-1 and lost against Wales 2-1 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, Poland won against Wales 2-1 and later lost against Belgium 6-1.

The Netherlands currently sit on top of the League A Group A4 table with six points in two games so far. On the other hand, Polish players are placed below them, in third place in League A Group A4, with three points won after two matches.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to May 1, 1968 when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Netherlands vs Poland in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4 Matchday 3 between Netherlands and Poland, to be played on Saturday at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 2. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Netherlands and Poland but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Netherlands vs Poland: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Netherlands. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their third successive win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -310 odds. The away side Poland, meanwhile, have a whopping +650 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +380 payout.

FanDuel Netherlands -310 Tie +380 Poland +650

