Police are investigating a street fight/ bar brawl in Newcastle after Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles claims a gang of men attacked him and his brother and left a friend unconscious. The incident in question took place at the Chinawhite club in Newcastle.

The 29-year-old Newcastle star stated the attack was “unprovoked” and he had shoved a man before the fight broke out. The incident took place on the evening that Newcastle was defeated by Manchester City 1-0 on the road on Saturday, August 19th.

In a video released on social media of the fight it shows Lascelles having to dodge a vodka bottle that narrowly missed his head. According to The Sun, Lascelles and his entourage was attacked by about six to eight men outside the club.

Details of Jamaal Lascelles bar brawl

Lascelles claims to have been “punched from all angles” and one of his friends needed medical attention after being left unconscious from the blows he had received. The statement by police reads as follows:

“Shortly after 4am on Sunday August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road in Newcastle city center.

“Officers attended; however it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the Tell Us Something page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227.”

No arrests have currently been made nor a reason provided as to why the fight took place in the first place. Jamaal Lascelles is in his eighth season at Newcastle United where he scored 14 goals in 225 games.