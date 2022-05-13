Pachuca and Atletico San Luis will face each other at Hidalgo Stadium, Pachuca de Soto, for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Pachuca and Atletico San Luis will meet at Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca de Soto) for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals. In their first match, they tied 2-2. This game will take place on Saturday, May 14. Here you will know all about this Mexican Playoffs game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, information, storylines, prediction, and odds. If you are in the United States, you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The first match of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals was played on Wednesday, May 11 at Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Los Tuzos' two goals were scored by Nicolás Ibáñez (5' and 77'). For Atletico San Luis, Germán Berterame scored a penalty kick in the 25th minute and Juan Sanabria scored the tying goal in the 94th minute.

Pachuca came into the final stage of the tournament as the overwhelming favorite to win the title. The team managed by Guillermo Almada finished the regular season in first place in the standings with 38 points, losing only 3 games. On the other hand, Atletico San Luis finished 10th in the regular season. Los Rojiblancos qualified for the playoffs, where they defeated Monterrey in the penalty round by 3-1, after a 2-2 draw in the ninety minutes.

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca de Soto)

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Pachuca and Atletico San Luis have not faced each other many times. In total they played 13 games, Los Tuzos won 6, while Los Rojiblancos 2. In addition, they tied on 5 occasions. Without taking into account the first game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals, the last time Pachuca and Atletico San Luis played against each other was on January 7, 2022, on Matchday 1 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. On that day, Los Tuzos won 2-0.

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game to be played between Pachuca and Atletico San Luis for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Pachuca. According to Caesars, Los Tuzos have odds of -170, while Atletico San Luis have +460. In addition, the draw would finish in a +275 payout.

