Portland Thorns vs Monterrey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Women's International Champions Cup in your country

Portland Thorns and Monterrey meet in Semifinals of the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. This game will take place at Providence Park in Portland. The only local team plays against the best Mexican team, but the home team are favorites to win at their stadium. Here is all the detailed information about this game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Portland Thorns are a relatively young team founded in 2012, but so far they have 7 titles in less than a decade. Also, Portland Thorns are the defending champions of the Women's International Champions Cup, they won the 2021 edition against Lyon.

Monterrey does not have as many titles as the home team, just two titles in the Mexican league, they last won the 2021 Grita Mexico title. After this game they return to Mexico to start the new season of their local league against Mazatlan on August 22nd.

Portland Thorns vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

Portland Thorns and Monterrey play for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Providence Park in Portland.

Australia: 1:00 PM August 18

Bahamas: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 9:00 AM August 18

Barbados: 11:00 PM

Belize: 9:00 PM

Botswana: 5:00 AM August 18

Brazil: 12:00 AM

Cameroon: 4:00 AM August 18

Ethiopia: 6:00 AM August 18

France: 5:00 AM August 18

Gambia: 3:00 AM August 18

Germany: 3:00 AM August 18

Ghana: 3:00 AM August 18

India: 3:00 AM August 18

Ireland: 4:00 AM August 18

Italy: 5:00 AM August 18

Jamaica: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 AM August 18

Lesotho: 5:00 AM August 18

Liberia: 3:00 AM August 18

Malawi: 5:00 AM August 18

Malta: 5:00 AM August 18

Mauritius: 7:00 AM August 18

Mexico: 10:00 PM

Namibia: 5:00 AM August 18

Netherlands: 5:00 AM August 18

Nigeria: 4:00 AM August 18

Pakistan: 8:00 AM August 18

Portugal: 4:00 AM August 18

Rwanda: 5:00 AM August 18

Sierra Leone: 3:00 AM August 18

South Africa: 5:00 AM August 18

South Sudan: 5:00 AM August 18

Spain: 5:00 AM August 18

Sri Lanka: 3:00 AM August 18

Tanzania: 6:00 AM August 18

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 AM August 18

United Kingdom: 4:00 AM August 18

United States: 11:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:00 AM August 18

Zimbabwe: 5:00 AM August 18

Portland Thorns vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Star+

Spain: DAZN

United States: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN2, FuboTV

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Monterrey anywhere

