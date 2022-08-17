Portland Thorns and Monterrey meet in Semifinals of the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. This game will take place at Providence Park in Portland. The only local team plays against the best Mexican team, but the home team are favorites to win at their stadium. Here is all the detailed information about this game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Portland Thorns are a relatively young team founded in 2012, but so far they have 7 titles in less than a decade. Also, Portland Thorns are the defending champions of the Women's International Champions Cup, they won the 2021 edition against Lyon.
Monterrey does not have as many titles as the home team, just two titles in the Mexican league, they last won the 2021 Grita Mexico title. After this game they return to Mexico to start the new season of their local league against Mazatlan on August 22nd.
Portland Thorns vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time
Portland Thorns and Monterrey play for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Providence Park in Portland.
Australia: 1:00 PM August 18
Bahamas: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 9:00 AM August 18
Barbados: 11:00 PM
Belize: 9:00 PM
Botswana: 5:00 AM August 18
Brazil: 12:00 AM
Cameroon: 4:00 AM August 18
Ethiopia: 6:00 AM August 18
France: 5:00 AM August 18
Gambia: 3:00 AM August 18
Germany: 3:00 AM August 18
Ghana: 3:00 AM August 18
India: 3:00 AM August 18
Ireland: 4:00 AM August 18
Italy: 5:00 AM August 18
Jamaica: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 6:00 AM August 18
Lesotho: 5:00 AM August 18
Liberia: 3:00 AM August 18
Malawi: 5:00 AM August 18
Malta: 5:00 AM August 18
Mauritius: 7:00 AM August 18
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Namibia: 5:00 AM August 18
Netherlands: 5:00 AM August 18
Nigeria: 4:00 AM August 18
Pakistan: 8:00 AM August 18
Portugal: 4:00 AM August 18
Rwanda: 5:00 AM August 18
Sierra Leone: 3:00 AM August 18
South Africa: 5:00 AM August 18
South Sudan: 5:00 AM August 18
Spain: 5:00 AM August 18
Sri Lanka: 3:00 AM August 18
Tanzania: 6:00 AM August 18
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Uganda: 4:00 AM August 18
United Kingdom: 4:00 AM August 18
United States: 11:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:00 AM August 18
Zimbabwe: 5:00 AM August 18
Portland Thorns vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Germany: DAZN
Italy: DAZN
Mexico: Star+
Spain: DAZN
United States: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN2, FuboTV
How to watch Portland Thorns vs Monterrey anywhere
