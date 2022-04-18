Aware of how many people could be reached through his social media profiles, a Liverpool player has announced that he will share all his personal Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook passwords for projects that try to make a better world.

It's a great time to be a Liverpool player of fan. To be fair, the Reds have always had reasons for happiness. But Jurgen Klopp made sure to restore pride at Anfield over the last few years and this particular season could be pretty special.

Liverpool are on pace to conclude a memorable campaign by claiming a quadruple, as they can still add three trophies to their cabinet after claiming the English League Cup not long ago. The Reds are currently in contention for the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup titles.

Last weekend, they advanced to the domestic cup's final by defeating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley just a few days after they punched a ticket to the Champions League semis. During such great times, a Liverpool player has announced that he will reveal his social media passwords for an inspiring purpose.

Liverpool player to reveal personal social media passwords

Following a great weekend in which Liverpool sealed a place in the 2022 FA Cup final, Adrian San Miguel announced he will share his social media passwords for those who want to promote projects that contribute to make a better world.

"It’s been a great week and I want to tell you something very important to me: I'm going to share my social media passwords with projects that work for a better world," Adrian tweeted."If you are any of them let me know at infothe13family@gmail.com and let the world hear your voice!"

The former Betis and West Ham goalkeeper is aware that his social media profiles can reach millions of users and he decided to make a good thing out of it, by giving the chance to be heard to those who want to make the world a better place.

"During my career I had great moments and other moments not that good," Adrian said in a video posted on his social media profiles. "I have won trophies, I have been with my national team, and every day I receive the love of millions of fans around the world through my social media. Now, I want to return that love."

He will do so by sharing once a month for a few days his social media profiles to projects that want to try and build a better world. Adrian has 1,839,000 followers across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. ONGs, projects to take care of children's nutrition, our planet, our menta health, among others will all be considered in this generous idea. If you have any project that intends to make a better world that you'd like to promote, Adrian can help you.