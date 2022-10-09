Paris Saint-Germain will face Benfica in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, check out the lineups for this exciting game.

It will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and in can Canada, you watch it on DAZN.

It will be the second duel between the two leaders of group H, after they equalized 1-1 in Portugal in a very close duel. The two teams have 7 points, 4 more than Juventus who obtained their first 3 points in Matchday 3 after beating Maccabi Haifa, a team that has lost all three games played so far.

While Paris Saint-Germain had much more of the ball (65%) for much of that game in Portugal, it would be unfair to say they were vastly superior. In fact, Benfica had chances to win it. However, now they will play at the Parc des Princes, where it is always difficult to win and that is why the Portuguese will have to be very focused.

PSG possible lineup

Lionel Messi was unable to play against Reims at the weekend due to the calf problem he suffered in the game against Benfica, they may decide not to risk it, with Pablo Sarabia coming on instead. In addition, Juan Bernat would replace the injured Nuno Mendes.

Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe continue to recover from their injuries. Sergio Ramos, Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi would return to the starting team after not being against Reims.

PSG probable starting XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Sarabia, Mbappe, Neymar.

Benfica possible lineup

Lucas Verissimo and Felipe Morato will once again be out of the squad due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Otherwise, Schmidt would repeat the same game XI with PSG last week.

Benfica probable starting XI: Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernandez; Neres, Rafa, Mario; Ramos.

