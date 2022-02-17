Puebla and Monterrey clash off on Friday at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc for the sixth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Puebla and Monterrey will face each other at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, in the sixth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura Round 6 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 46th overall meeting. Expectedly, Monterrey are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Puebla have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 26, 2021, and it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio BBVA in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Puebla vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Puebla vs Monterrey: Storylines

Puebla have gone off to a decent start of the new Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, in addition to two draws (DWWWD). Meanwhile, Monterrey opened the season similarly, having emerged victorious once. In addition, they have two draws (DWD).

The Camoteros currently sit on top of Liga MX with 11 points in five matches so far. On the other hand, the Rayados are placed 11 positions below, in 12th place of the Liga MX table with five points won in three games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 27, 2001, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the 2001 Primera Division Verano. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 6.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Puebla vs Monterrey in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 6 game between Puebla and Monterrey, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Monterrey. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them +130 odds. The home side Puebla, have +200 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 6, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Puebla +200 Tie +220 Monterrey +130

* Odds via FanDuel