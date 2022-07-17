Pumas UNAM play Necaxa for the Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in the US

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Necaxa in Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on July 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win their first game of the season. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Pumas UNAM do not know what it is like to lose in the first stage of Liga MX since after two weeks they tied two games, one at home and one on the road. This will be the second game where Pumas play as favorites.

Necaxa won last week in what was their first win of the season against Queretaro, it was a tough game but in the end it was what the team needed after losing the first game of the season at home.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Storylines

Pumas UNAM tied during the first two weeks of the new 2022 Apertura Tournament, those were good results but so far they don't know what it's like to win. One of Pumas UNAM's two draws was against Club Leon, it was an interesting game as Pumas scored the first three goals of the game but due to defensive problems the team allowed three goals for Club Leon and the game ended 3-3.

Necaxa have a positive record on the road thanks to their only victory of the season against Queretaro 2-1. But before that victory they lost against Toluca 1-3 at home, that game was humiliating as Toluca had a lethal offensive attack that put Necaxa's offensive problems on display.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by ViX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are favorites to win this game at home with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record with a couple of draw but the visitors already won a game on the road. Necaxa are underdogs with 3.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas UNAM 2.10.

BetMGM Pumas UNAM 2.10 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Necaxa 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM.