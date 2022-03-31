The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage draw is just around the corner and the soccer community can't wait for it. Find out here why Germany will not be in Pot 1, where seeded teams will headline each group.

We may have to wait for a few more months until the tournament kicks off, but Qatar 2022 feels closer than ever. The World Cup qualifiers across the planet are over, with only three playoff games yet to be played to confirm the three remaining berths.

With 29 teams already qualified for FIFA's flagship tournament, the much anticipated group stage draw is just hours away from us and the entire soccer community is looking forward to it.

People have already been making mock draws, hoping to predict how the first stage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup will start. The pots have already been filled, with Germany one of the most notable absences in the first pot. Here, check out why they are in Pot 2.

Why are Germany in Pot 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw?

Pot 1 includes the teams that will headline groups from A to H, so it's fair to say that the strongest teams are usually there. Qatar are the only team who will automatically be allocated to position 1 of group A for being the host nation.

But not every powerful team will be in the first pot. Germany, for instance, will be in Pot 2 instead. Why? Well, the reason why they are not in Pot 1 is related to their position in the FIFA's world ranking.

Pot 1 is filled with the host nation Qatar and the seven highest-ranked teams, which in this case are Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal. Germany, on the other hand, are 12th in the latest ranking, revealed on March 31st.

Therefore, they could be drawn against any of the teams in Pot 1, something that all of them would prefer to avoid. The German side's presence in the second pot means that they can possibly set up 'the group of death' on Friday's draw. This is what the top 12 of the latest FIFA world ranking looks like: