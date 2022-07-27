Queretaro play against Chivas today for Matchweek 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Queretaro are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio La Corregidora today, July 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Both teams are desperate to win a game. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Until now Queretaro are the worst team in the first stage of Liga MX, they are in the last spot of the standings with a negative record of 0-1-3 and the most recent game for them was a loss against Monterrey.

Chivas are also winless after four weeks into the new season, but at least they have three draws and one loss, that record is a bit better than Queretaro's. The last two weeks were draws for Chivas.

Queretaro vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio La Corregidora, Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

Queretaro vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Queretaro vs Chivas: Storylines

Queretaro lost the second home game of the season against Monterrey 0-3, this time the loss was more scandalous than the previous one when they lost against Necaxa 1-2. Two of three goals were scored in the second half of the game by Berterame and Gallardo, while the team held off Monterrey's attack for most of the first half until Rogelio Funes Mori scored a goal in the 44th minute.

Chivas have scored just one goal in four weeks of the new season, but that was enough for the team to get three draws and one loss. The most recent game for Chivas was a draw against a big favorite, Club Leon, at home 0-0. The team's only loss this season was against Atletico San Luis.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Queretaro vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by Vix+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Queretaro vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are home favorites to win this game 2.50 odds that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors but both teams are winless. Queretaro are underdogs with 2.85 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Chivas 2.50

BetMGM Queretaro 2.85 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Chivas 2.50

