Real Madrid and Levante will clash off on Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 36th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Spanish champions Real Madrid will host Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the Matchday 36 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 32nd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Levante have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 22, 2021, when Levante surprisingly secured a 3-3 draw at home at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Levante: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Levante: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Real Madrid vs Levante: Storylines

Real Madrid have been great in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times, in addition to one loss (WWWWL). Meanwhile, Levante have been in a slightly worse form recently, emerging triumphant two times in the last five games. In addition, they have drawn once times and lost two games (LWLDW).

The new champions currently sit on top of the La Liga table with 81 points in 35 matches so far. On the other hand, Levante’s players are placed 18 positions below them, in 19th place in La Liga with 29 points won in 35 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 29, 1963, when the Madrid side won comfortably 3-0 in the 1963/64 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 36.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Levante in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 36 game between Real Madrid and Levante, to be played on Thursday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Levante: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Real Madrid. Caesars see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -205 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Levante, meanwhile, have a +490 odds to cause an upset in the 36th round, while a tie would result in a +375 payout.

Caesars Real Madrid -205 Tie +375 Levante +490

* Odds via Caesars